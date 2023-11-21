TxDOT announces traffic pattern change on southwest section of Loop 335

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT has announced there will be a change to traffic patterns on the southwest section of State Loop 335.

A portion of the southwest section of SL 335 will be demolished and removed, according to TxDOT officials.

Starting Tuesday, SL 335 west from Coulter Street to Farm-to-Market Road 2590 will have a new traffic pattern.

Drivers heading north on the old SL 335 will need to stay on the loop west toward the intersection of FM 2590 and SL 335, then turn right to go north.

