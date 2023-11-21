Traffic impacted on I-40 near Crockett Street due to 2 crashes
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are responding to two crashes near I-40 and Crockett Street.
The first wreck happened on eastbound I-40 at Crockett Street.
Officials say the crash involved three vehicles.
Eastbound I-40 is blocked off at this time. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
The second wreck happened across I-40 in the westbound lanes.
Westbound I-40 is down to one lane in the area.
