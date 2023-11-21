Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Haiden Thompson, KJ Doyle and Mike Roden

By Kristin Rodin and Nick Ramirez
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Haiden Thompson, KJ Doyle and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Haiden Thompson, Miami Football:

Miami football senior quarterback Haiden Thompson talks about being part of an undefeated run, team emotions heading into their game with Happy and more!

KJ Doyle, NewsChannel 10 Sports:

KJ Doyle visits with Preston in the studio and tells us about one team he would pick to go to District Championship, which team has a chance to go deeper in playoffs and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

TPSN’s Mike Roden chats with us about what he saw from the Lady Sandies team, his thoughts on AHS making a deep playoff push and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

