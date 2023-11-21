Speeding stop near Vega results in $2.5 million methamphetamine seizure

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A routine traffic stop in Oldham County near Vega resulted in the discovery and seizure of approximately $2.5 million in methamphetamine.

According to court documents, a Texas DPS Trooper was on patrol on I-40 near Vega.

Around 9:10 a.m., the Trooper saw a blue 2011 Mazda CX-9 speeding and pulled the vehicle over.

Court documents say the Trooper spoke with the driver of the vehicle, Wendy Lopez. Lopez told the Trooper that she was staying in a hotel for five days, but had no luggage or reservations.

After their conversation, the Trooper believed that another crime was being committed due to Lopez’s story being inconsistent, so he asked Lopez for consent to search her vehicle. Lopez granted the Trooper permission.

Upon the search, the Trooper found several saran wrapped bundles of white crystalline substances in all four of her tires. These bundles, weighing a total of 68 pounds, tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, court documents say.

DEA agents and a Task Force Officer responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Upon interview, Lopez told agents that she knew what she had was illegal. She stated she was promised payment upon delivery of the drugs. Lopez also admitted to agents that she has done several drug deliveries in the past, court documents say.

