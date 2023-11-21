Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Speeding stop near Vega results in $2.5 million methamphetamine seizure

Speeding stop near Vega results in $2.5 million methamphetamine seizure
Speeding stop near Vega results in $2.5 million methamphetamine seizure(U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A routine traffic stop in Oldham County near Vega resulted in the discovery and seizure of approximately $2.5 million in methamphetamine.

According to court documents, a Texas DPS Trooper was on patrol on I-40 near Vega.

Around 9:10 a.m., the Trooper saw a blue 2011 Mazda CX-9 speeding and pulled the vehicle over.

Court documents say the Trooper spoke with the driver of the vehicle, Wendy Lopez. Lopez told the Trooper that she was staying in a hotel for five days, but had no luggage or reservations.

After their conversation, the Trooper believed that another crime was being committed due to Lopez’s story being inconsistent, so he asked Lopez for consent to search her vehicle. Lopez granted the Trooper permission.

Upon the search, the Trooper found several saran wrapped bundles of white crystalline substances in all four of her tires. These bundles, weighing a total of 68 pounds, tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, court documents say.

DEA agents and a Task Force Officer responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Upon interview, Lopez told agents that she knew what she had was illegal. She stated she was promised payment upon delivery of the drugs. Lopez also admitted to agents that she has done several drug deliveries in the past, court documents say.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Potter County Sheriff's Office
Potter County officials searching for suspects in early morning shooting
Jimmy Guillen, indicted by Curry County Grand Jury for charges related to Walmart fire (Source:...
Man accused of setting fire to Clovis Walmart indicted by grand jury
David Randall Rankin, accused of fraud, forgery and disposing of stolen property (Source: Ninth...
Former NM Baptist Children’s Home Director indicted for fraud, other charges
Portales man sentenced for stealing $100K worth of furniture from Ashley Furniture
Portales man sentenced for stealing $100K worth of furniture from Ashley Furniture
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on armed robbery and assault...
Curry County Sheriff’s Office offering reward for man wanted on armed robbery, assault charges

Latest News

34th Annual Community Prayer Breakfast held this morning at the Amarillo Civic Center
34th Annual Community Prayer Breakfast held this morning at the Amarillo Civic Center
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Amarillo police are responding to two crashes near I-40 and Crockett Street.
Traffic impacted on I-40 near Crockett Street due to 2 crashes
Ruben makes his way to Darrouzett where he meets with some fire departments who work together...
Ruben on the Road: Volunteer fire departments combine to cover Lipscomb County