Second known bison jump site discovered at Caprock Canyons State Park

BRISCOE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - An archeology discovery at Caprock Canyons State Park uncovered the second known bison jump site in Texas.

Bison roamed the Panhandle in the 1800s and were used for food by Native Americans. The process for that food came from bison jump sites, where hunters would harvest bison meat by driving a herd off a cliff.

The other known bison jump site is located near Langtry along the Rio Grande.

“The people that were out there had such an intimate knowledge of the landscape, that they were able to manipulate bison based off of such an extreme knowledge of bison behavior, to drive them off cliffs,” said Anna Deshotels, archeologist for Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

At the Caprock Canyons jump site, a special artifact was found and is headed to the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum as part of it’s newest exhibit, The Fall and Rise of an American Icon.

“We’re fortunate enough from that team to receive a skull here in the exhibit that talks about the site. I think it’s again surprising as you look into the history of this area. It’s surprising that we didn’t really have a localized jump site,” said Andrew Hay, executive director at PPHM.

Researchers will continue to work together analyzing artifacts and finishing up excavations at Caprock State Park.

“After excavations, we backfill, which means we put all that to preserve everything in place. We cover it up with dirt so it looks natural. So if you were to go out there right now, you wouldn’t be able to tell it’s an archeological site,” said Deshotels.

The state park is discussing ideas to educate the public on the historical site.

For now, those interested in learning more can visit the exhibit in Canyon, which is set to run through next September.

“We’re just grateful to be part of the story and be able to tell some of the more immediate things that are going on in this region when it comes to archeology and just new discoveries,” said Hay.

For more information on the discovery of the site, click here.

