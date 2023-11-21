Potter County officials searching for suspects in early morning shooting

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning.

According to a news release, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a vehicle trespassing at an address on Cliffside Road around 3:45 a.m.

The victim reported a black Dodge Charger with black wheels and dark tint was parked on his property. As the caller approached the car to learn the license plate number, the car began to drive away.

The caller then followed the car in his own car to the area of Hester Road and North Western.

Officials say a passenger in the Charger then fired a handgun at the victim, striking his car five times and the victim once.

The Charger then continued south into Amarillo, while the victim pulled to the side of Western Street where he was met by deputies and AMS personnel.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for those involved in the shooting. If you have any information, call (806) 379-2900.

