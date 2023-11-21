Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Potter County officials searching for suspects in early morning shooting

Potter County Sheriff's Office
Potter County Sheriff's Office(Potter County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning.

According to a news release, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a vehicle trespassing at an address on Cliffside Road around 3:45 a.m.

The victim reported a black Dodge Charger with black wheels and dark tint was parked on his property. As the caller approached the car to learn the license plate number, the car began to drive away.

The caller then followed the car in his own car to the area of Hester Road and North Western.

Officials say a passenger in the Charger then fired a handgun at the victim, striking his car five times and the victim once.

The Charger then continued south into Amarillo, while the victim pulled to the side of Western Street where he was met by deputies and AMS personnel.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for those involved in the shooting. If you have any information, call (806) 379-2900.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Guillen, indicted by Curry County Grand Jury for charges related to Walmart fire (Source:...
Man accused of setting fire to Clovis Walmart indicted by grand jury
David Randall Rankin, accused of fraud, forgery and disposing of stolen property (Source: Ninth...
Former NM Baptist Children’s Home Director indicted for fraud, other charges
Portales man sentenced for stealing $100K worth of furniture from Ashley Furniture
Portales man sentenced for stealing $100K worth of furniture from Ashley Furniture
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on armed robbery and assault...
Curry County Sheriff’s Office offering reward for man wanted on armed robbery, assault charges
Former Deputy Chief Leath McClure
Lubbock Deputy Chief resigns, says LPD

Latest News

Eye on Education: Boys Ranch teacher creates a research center for students
Eye on Education: Boys Ranch teacher creates a research center for students
Amarillo City Council approved a $5 million contract for two fueling center locations to...
Amarillo City Council approves $5 million contract for fueling centers
In a step toward greater inclusivity and support for individuals with special needs,...
Construction begins on Advo’s Hope Village, building opportunities for special needs individuals
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on armed robbery and assault...
Curry County Sheriff’s Office offering reward for man wanted on armed robbery, assault charges