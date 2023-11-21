Who's Hiring?
No. 1 Seed West Texas A&M Lady Buffs set to host the NCAA South Central Regional Championship at ‘The Box’

West Texas A&M volleyball wins four straight to open the season.
West Texas A&M volleyball wins four straight to open the season.(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The No. 5 nationally ranked and defending NCAA Division II National Champions, the West Texas A&M Lady Buffs are set to host the NCAA Division II volleyball South Central Regional Championship announced by the NCAA selection committee on Monday night.

The South Central Regional Championship will take place in ‘The Box’ in Canyon, Tx from Nov. 30-Dec. 2.

The Lady Buffs (28-3) received an automatic bid after they won their third consecutive Lone Star Conference Championship title with a sweep over Texas A&M Kingsville this past Saturday.

Below is the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Championship seeding and schedule:

Thursday, November 30th

12 p.m. CT - Quarterfinal Match #1 - No. 7 Angelo State (23-7) vs. No. 2 Regis (23-6)
2:30 p.m. CT - Quarterfinal Match #2 - No. 6 Texas A&M Kingsville (21-10) vs, No. 3 MSU Denver (23-6)
5 p.m. CT- Quarterfinal Match #3 - No. 8 UT Tyler (17-11) vs. No. 1 West Texas A&M (28-3)
7:30 p.m. CT - Quarterfinal Match #4 - No. 5 Dallas Baptist ( 23-7) vs. No. 4 Colorado Mesa (24-4)

Friday, December 1st

5 p.m. CT - Quarterfinal Match #1 Winner vs. Quarterfinal Match #2 Winner
7:30 p.m. CT - Quarterfinal Match #3 Winner vs. Quarterfinal Match #4 Winner

Saturday, December 2nd

5 p.m. CT - NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball South Central Regional Championship Match

For more information on the NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball South Central Regional Championship go to gobuffsgo.com.

To purchase tickets Click Here.

For the complete championship bracket Click Here.

