Nice Thanksgiving Outlook

The brisk conditions we have experienced these last couple of days will be calming nicely as we head toward the Thanksgiving holiday. Winds will quickly diminish tonight and then remain light for a couple of days. Tomorrow will begin quite chilly with lows in the upper 20s, but a healthy warm up will kick in during the day and we should actually warm all the way into the upper 60s by afternoon. Being a busy travel day, no weather problems are expected anywhere in our region tomorrow. Thanksgiving Day looks wonderful with a chilly morning and highs in the low to mid 60s. Our next cold front will sweep in Thursday night and drop temps into the 40s for Friday with 20s at night. Right now we are monitoring an upper level system that may have the potential for a little snow in the area Saturday, but confidence is low at this time so stay tuned as that situation becomes clearer over the next few days.

