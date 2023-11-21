Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Eventually Calming

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be another windy start to our Tuesday today, with winds sticking around for at least the first part of the day. Later this afternoon into the evening, the winds will calm around the 5-10 mph range and eventually turn out of the southwest. Temperatures today will hover around normal, with high 50°s expected during the daytime hours, and 30°s expected overnight. We’ll warm into the 60°s with lighter winds for Wednesday, and the holiday on Thursday, before another shot of cold air for this coming weekend. There’s still plenty of uncertainty of wintry moisture on Saturday and Sunday, so we’ll continue to monitor.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Guillen, indicted by Curry County Grand Jury for charges related to Walmart fire (Source:...
Man accused of setting fire to Clovis Walmart indicted by grand jury
David Randall Rankin, accused of fraud, forgery and disposing of stolen property (Source: Ninth...
Former NM Baptist Children’s Home Director indicted for fraud, other charges
Portales man sentenced for stealing $100K worth of furniture from Ashley Furniture
Portales man sentenced for stealing $100K worth of furniture from Ashley Furniture
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on armed robbery and assault...
Curry County Sheriff’s Office offering reward for man wanted on armed robbery, assault charges
Former Deputy Chief Leath McClure
Lubbock Deputy Chief resigns, says LPD

Latest News

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Breezy and Cool
Breezy & Cool
Mid-Monday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Cool to Start Off the Week