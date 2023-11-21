Eventually Calming

It’ll be another windy start to our Tuesday today, with winds sticking around for at least the first part of the day. Later this afternoon into the evening, the winds will calm around the 5-10 mph range and eventually turn out of the southwest. Temperatures today will hover around normal, with high 50°s expected during the daytime hours, and 30°s expected overnight. We’ll warm into the 60°s with lighter winds for Wednesday, and the holiday on Thursday, before another shot of cold air for this coming weekend. There’s still plenty of uncertainty of wintry moisture on Saturday and Sunday, so we’ll continue to monitor.

