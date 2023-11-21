City of Amarillo releases Thanksgiving service schedule

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With Thanksgiving coming up, city officials have released a service schedule including temporary closures, and changes.

On Thursday, the following offices will be closed:

City Hall (Thursday and Friday)

Amarillo City Transit

Amarillo Municipal Court (Thursday and Friday)

All Amarillo Public Library locations (Thursday and Friday)

All City Golf courses

The holiday schedule for solid waste collections will be:

For residential customers, collections normally scheduled for Thursday will be collected on Wednesday. Friday’s schedule will operate as normal.

Commercial routes will be collected on Wednesday, and Friday.

There will be no curbside collections on Wednesday.

All solid waste services and closures will go back to regular operating hours starting Monday.

For more information on this holiday schedule, contact city officials at (806) 378-5219.

