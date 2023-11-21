Who's Hiring?
Brisk Today, Then Nice For Thanksgiving

By Dave Oliver
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The stout northerly wind continues today making from a brisk November day. Winds should relax late today and highs this afternoon are forecast in the mid 50s. Under clear skies tonight and with calm winds, lows will tumble all the way down into the upper 20s. A quick warming trend is then expected, however, with afternoon temperatures in the 60s both tomorrow and Thanksgiving Day. Travel weather looks excellent on both days. Our weather will turn colder again with the next front arriving Friday. Highs are only expected in the 40s for the most part this weekend.

