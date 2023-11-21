Amarillo High Food and Fund Drive raises over $14,000 for Amarillo Children’s Home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo High School student leaders continued leading the 91 year Food and Fund Drive tradition, raising over $14,000 along with shelf-stable food donations.

Earlier this morning, student leaders from AHS delivered and unloaded donated cans to the Amarillo Children’s Home.

“Today at the Amarillo Children’s Home, we are celebrating a long lived legacy since 1933. The students of Amarillo High School have invested in the campus, kiddos and families at Amarillo Children’s Home,” said Emily Bell, director of Development of Amarillo Children’s Home.

The students also provide financial support, help to provide safety, shelter and basic needs for foster children in ACH’s care.

According to a press release, around 20,000 cans of food helps feed between 55 to 100 children living family-style with House Parents in cottages near the Bowie Street campus. The drive helps offset grocery expenses for up to an entire year.

Amarillo High School helps keeps a tradition alive started by AHS faculty, Vera Davis Shinn, in 1932. Her legacy lives on to support the foster care community and impact the lives of many children, according to the release.

