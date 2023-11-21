Who's Hiring?
34th Annual Community Prayer Breakfast held this morning at the Amarillo Civic Center

34th Annual Community Prayer Breakfast held this morning at the Amarillo Civic Center
34th Annual Community Prayer Breakfast held this morning at the Amarillo Civic Center
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 34th annual Community Prayer Breakfast was held at 6:30 a.m. today at the Amarillo Civic Center in the North Exhibit Hall.

According to a release, the goal of the breakfast is to give thanks to God for the blessings He has bestowed on our community and asking for His continued guidance for our city, state and national leaders.

Victor Boutros, CEO and co-founder of the Human Trafficking Institute, was chosen as the featured speaker at this year’s event. Boutros has previously served as a federal prosecutor on human trafficking cases and has provided briefings to senior government leaders on human trafficking.

