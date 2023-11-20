Windy Monday

A passing system to our east is kicking up winds and dropping temperatures for the day today. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and behind a cold front, temperatures will only get up to the mid-50°s across the area. Winds will unfortunately be our headliner for the day, with northerly sustained winds around 25-35 mph, and gusts pushing 50+ mph. We’ll see low-end chances of a scattered sprinkle or two in the north this evening, but it shouldn’t amount to much.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, skies are looking mostly cloudy, with highs in the 60°s and light southerly breezes!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.