TPSN to Livestream Amarillo High vs Monterey Girls Basketball

TPSN Basketball
TPSN Basketball(TPSN)
By Mike Roden
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Lady Sandies and Monterey Lady Plainsmen played an unforgettable Regional playoff game last season that went to an incredible five overtimes before it was decided.

The teams meet again on Monday in an early season rematch.

TPSN will livestream the game from the Amarillo High Activity Center at 6 p.m.

To watch the livestream, click here.

