SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Mike Roden and Rylee Robinson

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Mike Roden and Rylee Robinson on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Mike Roden, TPSN:

TPSN’s Mike Roden talks to us about the massive rematch between Amarillo High and Monterey Girls Basketball tonight, what football teams he’s looking at and more!

Rylee Robinson, NewsChannel 10 Sports:

Rylee Robinson joins Preston Moore in the studio and tells us about covering the volleyball state championship with Bushland and Randall, what she thinks we can expect from Gunter and Canadian football and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

