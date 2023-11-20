Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Snoop Dogg is not actually giving up smoking, he says

FILE - Snoop Dogg performs a tribute to Dr. Dre at the Black Music Collective on Thursday, Feb....
FILE - Snoop Dogg performs a tribute to Dr. Dre at the Black Music Collective on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Turns out, Snoop Dogg isn’t really giving up smoking.

After shocking fans last week with the abrupt announcement that he “decided to give up smoke,” the rapper has now clarified he’s actually talking about an endorsement deal with a fire pit company.

In a new advertisement for the Solo Stove smokeless fire pit company, Snoop Dogg promotes his new collaboration – a “Snoop Stove” featuring the rapper’s logo, signature and a pair of dog paws displayed on the side.

In a statement on the Solo Stove website, Snoop Dogg said, “Solo Stove fixed fire. They took out the smoke. I can sit by that thing all night and it doesn’t even burn my eyes. Now I heat up from the feet up – without any smoke.”

The smokeless fire pit is part of a Snoop Dogg bundle, priced at $350. The bundle also comes with a removable base plate and ash pan, bonfire stand, fire pit carrying case, a bucket hat, and a sticker pack.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo High falls to Red Oak in Wichita Falls.
Amarillo High loses heartbreaker in final minutes to #5 Red Oak
The Amarillo Police Crisis Intervention Response Team (CIRT) has been sent to the area of...
Amarillo Police: No threat found after call of possible barricaded suspect
Bushland Lady Falcons win 2023 UIL 3A volleyball state championship.
Bushland Lady Falcons crowned 2023 3A UIL state champions
Randall falls in state title game to Davenport in five tough sets.
Randall Lady Raiders fall in state title game 3-2 to Davenport
David Randall Rankin, accused of fraud, forgery and disposing of stolen property (Source: Ninth...
Former NM Baptist Children’s Home Director indicted for fraud, other charges

Latest News

FILE - A man has been arrested after police say he beat a Wingstop employee during a robbery.
Police: Wingstop employee beat with pole during robbery
Officials are increasing monitoring for symptoms in deer, elk, and moose in the park, and they...
Wildlife officials confirm ‘zombie deer’ disease in Yellowstone for the first time
Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred...
Israel battles Hamas near another Gaza hospital sheltering thousands
Ruben makes a stop at Dimmitt High School and learns about the Dimmitt Auto Tech program...
Ruben on the Road: Dimmitt Auto Tech thriving after competing in Las Vegas