Randall County Sheriff’s Office offering a safe delivery location for Christmas Packages

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Every year, many packages are stolen from people’s homes. Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is offering their office as a safe location for everyone to send holiday packages to in order to ensure they will not be stolen by porch pirates this holiday season.

If you would like to utilize this service, the RCSO asks that you leave your name on the package and change the shipping address to the Sheriff’s Office: 9100 S. Georgia, Amarillo, TX 79118.

All packages will be securely stored at the Sheriff’s Office and will be available for pickup Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you require pickup after regular hours, you can contact dispatch at 806-468-5800 to schedule a time to pick up your package.

The Sheriff’s Office requires a photo ID to pick up any packages.

