Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Randall County Sheriff’s Office offering a safe delivery location for Christmas Packages

Randall County Sheriff's Office logo
Randall County Sheriff's Office logo(Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Every year, many packages are stolen from people’s homes. Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is offering their office as a safe location for everyone to send holiday packages to in order to ensure they will not be stolen by porch pirates this holiday season.

If you would like to utilize this service, the RCSO asks that you leave your name on the package and change the shipping address to the Sheriff’s Office: 9100 S. Georgia, Amarillo, TX 79118.

All packages will be securely stored at the Sheriff’s Office and will be available for pickup Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you require pickup after regular hours, you can contact dispatch at 806-468-5800 to schedule a time to pick up your package.

The Sheriff’s Office requires a photo ID to pick up any packages.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo High falls to Red Oak in Wichita Falls.
Amarillo High loses heartbreaker in final minutes to #5 Red Oak
David Randall Rankin, accused of fraud, forgery and disposing of stolen property (Source: Ninth...
Former NM Baptist Children’s Home Director indicted for fraud, other charges
Jimmy Guillen, indicted by Curry County Grand Jury for charges related to Walmart fire (Source:...
Man accused of setting fire to Clovis Walmart indicted by grand jury
Former Deputy Chief Leath McClure
Lubbock Deputy Chief resigns, says LPD
The Amarillo Police Crisis Intervention Response Team (CIRT) has been sent to the area of...
Amarillo Police: No threat found after call of possible barricaded suspect

Latest News

The City of Clovis and Clovis MainStreet are inviting the community to its Clovis Great Blocks...
City of Clovis invites the public to Clovis Great Blocks meeting Tuesday
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Coffee Memorial Blood Center will host its Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza blood drive this...
Coffee Memorial Blood Center’s Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza kicks off Tuesday
The Panhandle Gives kicks off today, runs through November 28
The Panhandle Gives campaign kicks off today, runs through Nov. 28