The Panhandle Gives kicks off today, runs through November 28

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The 7th year of The Panhandle Gives starts today.

This year there are 228 nonprofits across 25 counties. The Amarillo Area Foundation has a goal of $9 million for this year.

One of the main reasons nonprofits want you to donate during The Panhandle Gives is because of the amplification fund.

“Giving to the amplification fund is like giving to all of the organizations that are participating,” said Clay Stribling, president and CEO of the Amarillo Area Foundation. “It helps spread your money to our entire region and to all those organizations that have taken part.”

The amplification fund goes into a pool that goes to all organizations based on how much they raise during the campaign based on percentage.

“The amplification fund gives donors the ability to get a little bit of a boost on all of their gifts,” said Stribling.

Last year because of the amplification fund, a dollar given got an 8% boost.

The Panhandle Gives is up now for you to donate and it will run until midnight on November 28th.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.