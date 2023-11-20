Who's Hiring?
Former NM Baptist Children’s Home Director indicted for fraud, other charges

By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - The Roosevelt County Grand Jury has indicted the former director of the New Mexico Baptist Children’s Home in Portales for fraud, forgery and disposing of stolen property.

The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced that on November 17 a Roosevelt County Grand Jury indicted 71-year-old David Randall Rankin on 28 counts of fraud, one count of forgery and one count of disposing of stolen property.

The charges stem from 2018 and 2021 when officials say Rankin and a local contractor fraudulently used the charity’s accounts and large construction projects to pay for personal home renovations.

The contractor, Jose Lopez, is charged with 30 counts of fraud, three counts of attempted tax evasion and one count of acting as a contractor without a license.

Both Rankin and Lopez will be arraigned in district court next month.

