Curry County Sheriff’s Office offering reward for man wanted on armed robbery, assault charges

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on armed robbery and assault charges.

Officials say 18-year-old Omarrion Deon Price is wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempt to commit a felony and is wanted for questioning involving other incidents.

Officials say Price was last known to be in the Curry County area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Curry County Sheriff’s Office at 575-769-2335 or Curry County Crime Stoppers 575-763-7000.

If an arrest is made because of your tip, you could be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.