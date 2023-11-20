Who's Hiring?
Cool to Start Off the Week

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Monday! Temperatures today will be noticeably cooler with highs only topping out in the 50′s for most of the area. While most will remain dry, a shower or two will be possible. Winds will be very stout blowing at 25-35 mph, gusting up to 50 mph. The winds and cooler temperatures will stick around for tomorrow, but a lot more sunshine will be present. Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday will be pleasant with highs in the low to mid 60′s. A cold front will come through during the end of the week which will bring in some much colder air along with a slight chance for some wintry precipitation.

