City of Clovis invites the public to Clovis Great Blocks meeting Tuesday

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis and Clovis MainStreet are inviting the community to its Clovis Great Blocks meeting this Tuesday.

The public meeting will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Ingram Room of the Clovis-Carver Public Library, 701 N. Main Street.

According to a press release, the meeting is to discuss the proposed Clovis Great Blocks conceptual designs, which is aimed at enhancing Main Street’s streetscape.

Pland Collaborative team members will be sharing information regarding streetscape design, project limits and other details.

Attendees can share their comments, concerns and suggestions to help ensure the Clovis Great Blocks design aligns with the preferences and needs of the community, according to the release.

