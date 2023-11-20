Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo City Council approves $5 million contract for fueling centers

Amarillo City Council approved a $5 million contract for two fueling center locations to provide efficiency and quicker turnaround time for city vehicles.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City Council approved a $5 million contract for two fueling center locations to provide efficiency and quicker turnaround time for city vehicles.

The City of Amarillo has over 1,000 vehicles that have to be fueled on a daily basis. The current fuel pump system was installed in 1988 and is in need of some updates.

“The new center is going to allow us to get our vehicles through there quicker. If they have any kind of delay before they get out, that of course affects our service delivery, and we want to make sure our service delivery is best as it can be. So this new site, we are excited about it. It’s been a long time coming for us and it’s just going to be a way for us to do better business for the citizens of Amarillo,” said Donny Hooper, managing director for the City of Amarillo Public Works.

“The investment into the fueling center will help us increase efficiency and save money by fueling and servicing city vehicles much faster than we do now. By improving the turnaround time, we are able to put employees back on the streets providing services instead of them being stuck waiting for their vehicle,” said Les Simpson, Amarillo City Council member.

The construction project was approved by the city council budget and will be funded through fleet fund revenues.

“This was all stuff approved in the budget, so obviously we’ve been thinking about this for a long time and making sure funds were in place, and then council of course approved that during budget process for us move forward with it,” said Hooper.

Bids were approved for construction at the last council meeting.

“We’re looking at probably a little over a year for construction of both of those sites, but we are going to be starting on those as quickly as we can get the contract on the ground and get them working,” said Hooper.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo High falls to Red Oak in Wichita Falls.
Amarillo High loses heartbreaker in final minutes to #5 Red Oak
David Randall Rankin, accused of fraud, forgery and disposing of stolen property (Source: Ninth...
Former NM Baptist Children’s Home Director indicted for fraud, other charges
Jimmy Guillen, indicted by Curry County Grand Jury for charges related to Walmart fire (Source:...
Man accused of setting fire to Clovis Walmart indicted by grand jury
Former Deputy Chief Leath McClure
Lubbock Deputy Chief resigns, says LPD
The Amarillo Police Crisis Intervention Response Team (CIRT) has been sent to the area of...
Amarillo Police: No threat found after call of possible barricaded suspect

Latest News

In a step toward greater inclusivity and support for individuals with special needs,...
Construction begins on Advo’s Hope Village, building opportunities for special needs individuals
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on armed robbery and assault...
Curry County Sheriff’s Office offering reward for man wanted on armed robbery, assault charges
Portales man sentenced for stealing $100K worth of furniture from Ashley Furniture
Portales man sentenced for stealing $100K worth of furniture from Ashley Furniture
Randall County Sheriff's Office logo
Randall County Sheriff’s Office offering a safe delivery location for Christmas Packages