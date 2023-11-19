Who's Hiring?
West Plains soccer star Mackenzie Hickman signs with NWOSU

West Plains soccer star Mackenzie Hickman signs with NWOSU
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of the stars of the West Plains Lady Wolves soccer team has signed to play in college.

MacKenzie Hickman is signing with the women’s soccer program as Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Hickman helped lead the Lady Wolves to a district title last season in addition to two playoff wins, including netting a goal in the bi-district round against Mineral Wells.

The Lady Wolves will be back in action at the end of December. NWOSU women’s soccer finished with a record of 2-8-8 this past season.

