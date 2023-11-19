A Roller Coaster of Weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! Highs today will build into the upper 60′s with mostly sunny skies. A cold front will come through tonight, bringing in the chance of a few isolated showers. The chance of isolated showers will stick around through tomorrow, which will be much cooler and windier. Highs tomorrow only look to build into the low 50′s with sustained winds of 25-35 mph out of the north, possibly gusting over 50 mph. We’ll be dry but still cool for Tuesday, before we rebound back into the 60′s for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday. Another strong cold front will come through Thursday night, bring in some winter-like temperatures and possibly some wintry precipitation as well for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.