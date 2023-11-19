Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

A Roller Coaster of Weather

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! Highs today will build into the upper 60′s with mostly sunny skies. A cold front will come through tonight, bringing in the chance of a few isolated showers. The chance of isolated showers will stick around through tomorrow, which will be much cooler and windier. Highs tomorrow only look to build into the low 50′s with sustained winds of 25-35 mph out of the north, possibly gusting over 50 mph. We’ll be dry but still cool for Tuesday, before we rebound back into the 60′s for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday. Another strong cold front will come through Thursday night, bring in some winter-like temperatures and possibly some wintry precipitation as well for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bushland Lady Falcons win 2023 UIL 3A volleyball state championship.
Bushland Lady Falcons crowned 2023 3A UIL state champions
Reid Macon, West Plains Wolves vs. Graham Steers, 11/17/23
Texas Panhandle high school football area champions and regional opponents
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023
The Amarillo Police Crisis Intervention Response Team (CIRT) has been sent to the area of...
Amarillo Police: No threat found after call of possible barricaded suspect
101st Amarillo Police Academy recruits in last few weeks
101st Amarillo Police Department Academy recruits in last few weeks

Latest News

Sunday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
A Couple of Scattered Shower Chances
Saturday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Scattered Showers