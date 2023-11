Texas Panhandle high school football area champions and regional opponents

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The second round of the UIL Texas Football State Championships has come and gone, and multiple teams from the Texas Panhandle claimed area titles. Here are the all of the games from the Texas Panhandle and their opponents in the area round. Regional round dates, times and locations will be updated when announced.

Classification 5A - Division I

Team Area Result Regional Opponent Date Time Location Amarillo High vs. Red Oak (Saturday) Aledo (12-0) (pending area result) Friday, November 24 TBD TBD Tascosa L 0-41 vs. Northwest N/A N/A N/A N/A

Classification 4A - Division I

Team Area Result Regional Opponent Date Time Location Canyon L 42-21 vs. Estacado N/A N/A N/A N/A Randall L 37-10 vs. Brownwood N/A N/A N/A N/A

Classification 4A - Division II

Team Area Result Regional Opponent Date Time Location West Plains W 35-17 vs. Graham Monahans (11-0) Friday, November 24 TBD TBD Perryton L 13-70 vs. Glen Rose N/A N/A N/A N/A

Classification 3A - Division I

Team Area Result Regional Opponent Date Time Location Dalhart L 14-61 vs. Paradise N/A N/A N/A N/A Bushland W 60-19 vs. Whitesboro Paradise (11-1) Friday, November 24 TBD TBD

Classification 3A - Division II

Team Area Result Regional Opponent Date Time Location Canadian W 77-22 vs. Early Idalou (8-4) Friday, November 24 TBD TBD Childress L 14-21 vs. Wall N/A N/A N/A N/A

Classification 2A - Division I

Team Area Result Area Round Opponent Date Time Location Stratford W 22-7 vs. Stamford New Deal (9-3) Friday, November 24 TBD TBD Farwell L 14-42 vs. Sonora N/A N/A N/A N/A Panhandle L 16-52 vs. Hawley N/A N/A N/A N/A

Classification 2A - Division II

Team Area Result Regional Opponent Date Time Location Wellington W 70-0 vs. Morton Sunray (9-2) Friday, November 24 TBD TBD Sunray W 28-7 vs. New Home Wellington (9-3) Friday, November 24 TBD TBD Gruver W 49-6 vs. Ralls Clarendon (9-3) Friday, November 24 2:00 p.m. Borger Bulldog Stadium | Borger, TX Clarendon W 56-14 vs. Seagraves Gruver (10-2) Friday, November 24 2:00 p.m. Borger Bulldog Stadium | Borger, TX

Classification 1A - Division I

Team Area Result Regional Opponent Date Time Location Springlake-Earth L 34-42 vs. Miami N/A N/A N/A N/A Happy W 62-34 vs. Knox City Miami (12-0) Friday, November 24 TBD TBD Miami W 42-34 vs. Springlake-Earth Happy (11-1) Friday, November 24 TBD TBD

