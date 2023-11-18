Who's Hiring?
Scattered Showers

By Kevin Selle
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some scattered showers are likely in the middle of the weekend. Look for mostly to partly sunny skies on Saturday during the day. By Saturday night a weak disturbance will move west across the Panhandle bringing some scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is not expected. Look for clearing on Sunday before a cold front sweeps south beginning late Sunday night. The air behind the front will be much cooler with highs barely reaching 50° on Monday with a cold north wind that will gust over 40 mph. Some scattered showers are also possible on Monday.

