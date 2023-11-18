A Couple of Scattered Shower Chances

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday! While most of today was pleasant and dry, we’ll see some scattered showers and weak thunderstorms move into the area later this evening. Not everybody will see rain in their hometowns, but a few cities could see up to about a tenth of an inch of rain. We’ll repeat the same process for tomorrow: skies will be mostly sunny with highs building into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s before another shower chance enters the area tomorrow night. This second round of rain will be thanks to a cold front moving through, which will also bring in some much cooler air for the beginning of the work week.

