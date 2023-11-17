Xcel Energy reporting downtown Amarillo power outage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has reported an outage in the downtown Amarillo area, with an estimated 924 customers being impacted.

According to the Xcel Energy outage map, the power outage was first reported around 5:45 p.m. and is estimated to be restored by 7:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

