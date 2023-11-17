Who's Hiring?
Xcel Energy reporting downtown Amarillo power outage

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy has reported an outage in the downtown Amarillo area, with an estimated 924 customers being impacted.

According to the Xcel Energy outage map, the power outage was first reported around 5:45 p.m. and is estimated to be restored by 7:30 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

