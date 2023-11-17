Wellington takes down Morton in blowout fashion to advance to regional quarterfinals

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Wellington Skyrockets dominated in the area round on Thursday night with a 70-0 win over Morton.

Eight different Skyrockets found the endzone in the win with all but two coming on the ground.

Bryant Tarver was the only skill position player on the day to finish with two touchdowns in the game as Wellington advanced to the regional quarterfinals.

With the win, the Skyrockets are set to play the winner of Friday’s matchup between New Home and Sunray next week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.