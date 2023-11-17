Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Walker Maupin helps lead Gruver past Ralls in area round

VIDEO: Walker Maupin helps lead Gruver past Ralls in area round
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:44 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Gruver Greyhounds took down the Ralls Jackrabbits on Thursday night by a final score of 49-6.

Despite going into the half scoreless, the Jackrabbits did a nice job slowing the game down with their rushing attack through the first two quarters.

However, the Greyhounds scored on three of their four first half possessions to go into halftime up 21-0. Two of those scores came courtesy of Walker Maupin, who would add more later in the game.

Coming out of the second half, Gruver continued to rely on their rushing game to lead the charge as Caden Armes and Pratt McClain both found the endzone to make the score 35-0.

Maupin added another touchdown in the fourth quarter to finish with three on the day as Gruver took the victory.

The Greyhounds will matchup with the Clarendon Broncos in the next round for a playoff battle between two of the best 2A teams in the Texas Panhandle.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested, charged with murder in Sunday homicide
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for four people who are suspected of stealing alcohol and...
Amarillo police looking for 4 people suspected of stealing from WT Football Stadium
Two people are separately accused of threatening federal judges in Texas. (Source: Gray News)
Authorities: 2 accused of threatening federal judges in Texas, including Amarillo judge
Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.
Authorities issue Amber Alert for 10-year-old boy in Texas
Kids Inc plans to break ground on sports complex sooner than expected
Kids Inc. plans to break ground on sports complex sooner than expected

Latest News

Wellington's Noah Cantu celebrates touchdown run against Morton.
Wellington takes down Morton in blowout fashion to advance to regional quarterfinals
Lyric Smith and Clarendon Broncos advance to regional quarterfinals.
Lyric Smith shines once again in Clarendon 56-14 area round win over Seagraves
Lady Raiders advance to 4A state title game with win over Salado
Lady Raiders advance to 4A state title game with win over Salado
SPORTS DRIVE: Blogging the Boys Editor-in-Chief RJ Ochoa
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with RJ Ochoa, AISD and Lucas Kinsey