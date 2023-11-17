AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will begin stocking Rainbow Trout in area lakes beginning next week.

The stocking dates and locations are as follows:

The Palo Duro Stilling Basin in Spearman will be stocked on December 19.

Lake Theo in Caprock Canyons State Park will be stocked on December 6.

The Medical Center South will be stocked on November 22, December 8, December 22, January 5, January 12, January 19, February 2, February 16, and March 1.

The Meredith Stilling Basin will be stocked on December 5.

According to a press release, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department plans to stock 343,331 rainbow trout in the state from Nov. 22 to March 1.

The department’s Neighborhood Fishin’ program frequently stocks lakes with rainbow trout during winter and offers amenities so family members of all ages can enjoy fishing.

For more information on regulations or requirements, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.

