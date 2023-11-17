Stapp Production carolers to host Toys for Tots event this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Stapp Production carolers will be performing Christmas carols for Toys for Tots Sight Before Christmas this Saturday.

Carolers will perform at Amarillo Vision Specialists at Walmart on Grand and I-40 starting at 1:00 p.m.

According to event sponsors, if you bring an unwrapped toy to the Walmart Vision Center, you can will receive a free eye exam.

For more info on Toys for Tots or to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.