Stapp Production carolers to host Toys for Tots event this Saturday
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Stapp Production carolers will be performing Christmas carols for Toys for Tots Sight Before Christmas this Saturday.
Carolers will perform at Amarillo Vision Specialists at Walmart on Grand and I-40 starting at 1:00 p.m.
According to event sponsors, if you bring an unwrapped toy to the Walmart Vision Center, you can will receive a free eye exam.
