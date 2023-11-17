Who's Hiring?
Stapp Production carolers to host Toys for Tots event this Saturday

Stapp Production carolers will be performing Christmas carols for Toys for Tots Sight Before Christmas this Saturday.
Stapp Production carolers will be performing Christmas carols for Toys for Tots Sight Before Christmas this Saturday.(KFDA)
By Nick Ramirez
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Stapp Production carolers will be performing Christmas carols for Toys for Tots Sight Before Christmas this Saturday.

Carolers will perform at Amarillo Vision Specialists at Walmart on Grand and I-40 starting at 1:00 p.m.

According to event sponsors, if you bring an unwrapped toy to the Walmart Vision Center, you can will receive a free eye exam.

For more info on Toys for Tots or to donate, click here.

