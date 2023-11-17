Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Robert Reyna, Josh Reynolds and Pete Christy
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Robert Reyna, Josh Reynolds and Pete Christy on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Robert Reyna, Amarillo Venom President:

Amarillo Venom President Robert Reyna talks to us about the team’s Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway this Saturday, taking over as the Amarillo Venom owner and more!

Josh Reynolds, Bushland Football Head Coach:

Bushland football head coach Josh Reynolds chats with us about what went well in last night’s game, why the team’s offense is executing at a high level and more!

Pete Christy, KCBD Sports:

KCBD Sports Director Pete Christy shares what people can expect from the Estacado team, motivating factors in the Canyon vs Estacado game and more!

