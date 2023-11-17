Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Protect Children Project holds ‘peaceful demonstration’ outside of Dumas High School

Today The Satanic Temple’s Protect Children Project held what they say was a peaceful...
Today The Satanic Temple’s Protect Children Project held what they say was a peaceful demonstration outside of Dumas High School against the district’s policy on corporal punishment.(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Today The Satanic Temple’s Protect Children Project held what they say was a peaceful demonstration outside of Dumas High School against the district’s policy on corporal punishment.

The TST says the purpose of the demonstration was to provide “Student Rights Cards” to assert that members of TST are exempt from certain punishments in public schools due to their religious beliefs.

“So we have this, it’s called a Student Rights Card and it basically asserts that because of our deeply held belief in bodily autonomy, which is one of our seven religious tenants, that one’s body is invaluable, subject to one’s will alone, that members of our religion are exempt from corporal punishment, solitary confinement, seclusion, restraint or denial of being able to use the bathroom,” said Eliphaz Costus, campaign director of Protect Children Project.

TST claims corporal punishment, seclusion, restraint and denial of bathroom access violate their religion and civil rights.

“I absolutely encourage them to get rid of corporal punishment. But that’s not really a demand we’re making. We’re not from here, but I think it’s the right thing to do, and we’re here to just offer our religious exemption as a tool for students to protect themselves,” said Costus.

Dumas ISD officials released a statement this week, saying the Dumas ISD Board of Trustees adopted a policy under which corporal punishment is permitted as a method of student discipline. The district says students and parents are informed annually of the district’s use of corporal punishment and advised that they may opt out of the punishment.

“It’s an opt-out procedure, you know, it’s in our student handbook that we can use corporal punishment, or swats or paddling, whatever you want to call it, as a method for discipline, and parents do have the right to opt-out of their child receiving that, and even here at the high school, they give kids a choice whether they want to receive swats or another form of discipline,” said Stan Stroebel, assistant superintendent for personnel at Dumas ISD.

Regarding today’s demonstration against their school policy, Stroebel says it showcases the freedom Americans have to exercise their freedom of speech and to peaceably assemble.

“This is the first time I’ve seen a protest of any sort, and it’s a great opportunity for our kids to see and look you do have that freedom to do that,” said Stroebel. “It doesn’t mean you have to agree with everything, and that’s what makes America America, and we have ASVAB tests going on today, and we have military personnel show up today, and that’s what they fight for. They fight for everybody to have that right, so I see this as a positive learning experience.”

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
DPS officials say a Clarendon man died and another person was injured in a crash near Goodnight...
DPS: Clarendon man killed, 1 injured in crash near Goodnight
Amarillo police needs your help looking for a man wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly...
Amarillo police looking for man wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge
The Panhandle is seeing triple digit temperatures this week and with that comes more...
Xcel Energy: Downtown power outage restored
Melissa Ann Neeley is accused of disorderly conduct, assault 3rd degree on a police officer and...
Teacher arrested at school on drug, disorderly conduct charges, police say

Latest News

101st Amarillo Police Academy recruits in last few weeks
101st Amarillo Police Department Academy recruits in last few weeks
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
Good News: Everything falls into place for a Ukrainian in need
Good News: Everything falls into place for a Ukrainian in need
New Pocket Park in the Barrio neighborhood named today
New Pocket Park in the Barrio neighborhood named today