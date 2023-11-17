The Panhandle Gives campaign benefiting nonprofits kicks off Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Gives annual campaign benefiting area nonprofits will begin Monday.

The event is hosted by the Amarillo Area Foundation and will run from Nov. 20 through Nov. 28.

Participating nonprofit organizations keep 100% of all donations raised. In addition, each organization that raises at least $250 during the campaign receives a percentage match of the total amount of the Amplification Fund.

The campaign’s website states the Amplification Fund is made up of money given from foundations, corporate sponsors and individual donors and was established by AAF to amplify the amount of money organizations receive during the campaign.

In 2022, the total amount raised was $8,892,377, according to the website.

To view all participating organizations or to donate, visit The Panhandle Gives website.

