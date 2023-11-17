Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

The Panhandle Gives campaign benefiting nonprofits kicks off Monday

The Panhandle Gives annual campaign benefiting area nonprofits will begin Monday. (Source:...
The Panhandle Gives annual campaign benefiting area nonprofits will begin Monday. (Source: Amarillo Area Foundation)(Amarillo Area Foundation)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Gives annual campaign benefiting area nonprofits will begin Monday.

The event is hosted by the Amarillo Area Foundation and will run from Nov. 20 through Nov. 28.

Participating nonprofit organizations keep 100% of all donations raised. In addition, each organization that raises at least $250 during the campaign receives a percentage match of the total amount of the Amplification Fund.

The campaign’s website states the Amplification Fund is made up of money given from foundations, corporate sponsors and individual donors and was established by AAF to amplify the amount of money organizations receive during the campaign.

In 2022, the total amount raised was $8,892,377, according to the website.

To view all participating organizations or to donate, visit The Panhandle Gives website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
DPS officials say a Clarendon man died and another person was injured in a crash near Goodnight...
DPS: Clarendon man killed, 1 injured in crash near Goodnight
The Panhandle is seeing triple digit temperatures this week and with that comes more...
Xcel Energy: Downtown power outage restored
Amarillo police needs your help looking for a man wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly...
Amarillo police looking for man wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge
Melissa Ann Neeley is accused of disorderly conduct, assault 3rd degree on a police officer and...
Teacher arrested at school on drug, disorderly conduct charges, police say

Latest News

SPORTS DRIVE: Robert Reyna talks to us about his plans for Amarillo Venom
SPORTS DRIVE: Robert Reyna talks to us about his plans for Amarillo Venom
Coffee Memorial Blood Center will host holiday themed drive starting this Monday.
Coffee Memorial Blood Center to host holiday themed blood drives starting Monday
The Amarillo Police Crisis Intervention Response Team (CIRT) has been sent to the area of...
Amarillo Police: CIRT at Amarillo Boulevard and Evergreen Street on a possible barricaded suspect
Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Facebook page
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will begin stocking Rainbow Trout in area lakes
Amarillo man becomes member of the elite Navy Honor Guard
Amarillo man becomes member of the elite Navy Honor Guard