AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An event was held today to name a new park in the Barrio neighborhood from 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

The park, located at 918 S Houston Street, was named La Plazita Park at the event.

The park is scheduled to open in December of 2024.

