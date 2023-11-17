Who's Hiring?
National Philanthropy Day awards luncheon held today

By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Plains Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals held its National Philanthropy Day awards luncheon today.

The event was held at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza. The event honored individuals, volunteers, foundations and more whose philanthropic efforts have impacted Panhandle residents.

The Amarillo Area Foundation says giving has been a top priority in the Panhandle.

“This is a great year for philanthropy and a great year for those who are giving to programs that are in need in Amarillo,” said Stephanie Goins, annual giving officer, Amarillo Area Foundation.

The full list of nominees are:

  • Michele Agostini, Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser nominated by Turn Center
  • Barbara & Ray Bain and family, Family Philanthropic Spirit Award nominated by West Texas A&M University
  • Education Credit Union, Outstanding Large Business nominated by Education Credit Union Foundation
  • High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation, Outstanding Foundation nominated by Downtown Women’s Center and West Texas A&M University
  • John & Nancy Kritser, Outstanding Philanthropists nominated by Amarillo College
  • Miracle Week – Children’s Miracle Network, Outstanding Fundraising Event nominated by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
  • NewsChannel10 Media, Outstanding Media nominated by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo
  • Rockrose Development, LLC, Outstanding Small Business nominated by Kids, Inc.

