Local Outreach for Survivors of Suicide volunteers give $18,000 to Family Support Services

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Local Outreach for Survivors of Suicide (LOSS) team members donated $18,000 to Family Support Services to connect people with local resources.

LOSS team members Dana and Aaron Yarbrough presented Family Support Services with the donation from the Emilie Yarbrough’s Love Anchors Memorial Golf Tournament, held in memory of Emilie, the Yarbrough’s daughter.

Proceeds from the tournament help the LOSS Team provide services to other suicide survivors, including site restoration, counseling and other needs after the unexpected loss of a loved one, according to a press release.

In 2020, Family Support Services teamed up with the City of Amarillo Public Health, law enforcement and volunteers to address suicide.

With financial support from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, FSS and Amarillo Public Health created the area’s first LOSS Team. The goal of the program is to assist family, friends and loved ones of people who have died by suicide by connecting them with local resources and peer support.

The event today was held one day before International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, in which survivors of suicide loss come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experience, according to the release.

