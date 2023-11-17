GARLAND, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Lady Raiders beat the Salado Eagles Thursday evening in the 4A UIL state semifinals in Garland.

The Lady Raiders jumped out to a fast start in the first set, but the Salado Lady Eagles used the force of their front line to take the lead. Randall rallied back towards the end of the set but fell 25-23 in set one.

In set two, the Lady Eagles kept up the momentum, but Randall did not back down. After being behind the whole set, the Lady Raiders were able to tie it up 17-17. The rest of the set was a back-and-forth, one-point battle until an attack error from Salado’s Payton Ortega gave Randall the two-point lead to win set two, 26-24.

Randall had a fast start in set three. The Lady Raiders jumped out to an 11-4 lead. Huge kills late in the set from Kandree Perez and Brooke Henderson led to a crucial set three win, 25-18.

The fourth set was another nail-biter, with the lead changing hands multiple times. Back-to-back kills from Jordyn Gove and Henderson gave Randall a two-point lead. A dump from Sidney Soria sealed the deal giving Randall the 25-22 win over Salado and clinched a berth in the 4A state championship game.

The Lady Raiders will play Davenport Saturday at 1:00 p.m. as they seek their second straight state title.

We will have full coverage on NewsChannel10.

Lady Raiders advance to 4A state title game with win over Salado (KFDA)

Lady Raiders advance to 4A state title game with win over Salado (KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.