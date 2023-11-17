Getting Colder

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front slides south across the Panhandle bringing cooler air for Friday. Highs will be near average but a chilly north wind will make it feel colder. The weekend now includes a very small chance for a few showers with highs in the 60s. Late Sunday and Monday the next storm system bring much colder air and a higher chance of precipitation. Some snowflakes are not out of the question with this storm but the chance at this point is small. Strong gusty winds on Monday will feel very cold with temperatures in the 40s most of the day.

