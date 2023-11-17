Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Getting Colder

By Kevin Selle
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front slides south across the Panhandle bringing cooler air for Friday. Highs will be near average but a chilly north wind will make it feel colder. The weekend now includes a very small chance for a few showers with highs in the 60s. Late Sunday and Monday the next storm system bring much colder air and a higher chance of precipitation. Some snowflakes are not out of the question with this storm but the chance at this point is small. Strong gusty winds on Monday will feel very cold with temperatures in the 40s most of the day.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police and Texas DPS address recent surge in gang-related violence
Amarillo Police: 1 arrested, charged with murder in Sunday homicide
Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 10-year-old boy.
Authorities issue Amber Alert for 10-year-old boy in Texas
Two people are separately accused of threatening federal judges in Texas. (Source: Gray News)
Authorities: 2 accused of threatening federal judges in Texas, including Amarillo judge
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for four people who are suspected of stealing alcohol and...
Amarillo police looking for 4 people suspected of stealing from WT Football Stadium
Kids Inc plans to break ground on sports complex sooner than expected
Kids Inc. plans to break ground on sports complex sooner than expected

Latest News

Getting Colder
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Tracking A Front
KFDA First Alert Feature Title
Weak Front Approaching
Early Thursday Outlook with Tanner