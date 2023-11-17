Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Food banks pushed to brink as they see ‘worst rate of hunger’ in years

FILE: According to USA Today, food bank CEOs say this is the worst rate of hunger they’ve seen...
FILE: According to USA Today, food bank CEOs say this is the worst rate of hunger they’ve seen in years and is a result of decades of economic inequality.(Maryland GovPics | Maryland GovPics / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As millions prepare for Thanksgiving feasts next week, food banks across the country say they’re getting pushed to the brink.

According to USA Today, food bank CEOs say this is the worst rate of hunger they’ve seen in years and is a result of decades of economic inequality.

They say the level of need is so great, that it’s similar to past recessions as they try to serve more people with fewer resources.

More families are turning to food banks since pandemic-era aid ended earlier this year.

Inflation has squeezed the budgets of lower-income Americans. It’s also tightened the budgets of food banks, causing some to buy less food and scale back on services.

Peanut butter and jelly, tuna, macaroni and cheese, and non-refrigerated milk are among their top needs.

Food banks say you can help by donating money or non-perishable foods to local or neighborhood organizations, which usually have smaller budgets and fewer resources to begin with.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
Amarillo police needs your help looking for a man wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly...
Amarillo police looking for man wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge
The Panhandle is seeing triple digit temperatures this week and with that comes more...
Xcel Energy: Downtown power outage restored
DPS officials say a Clarendon man died and another person was injured in a crash near Goodnight...
DPS: Clarendon man killed, 1 injured in crash near Goodnight
Melissa Ann Neeley is accused of disorderly conduct, assault 3rd degree on a police officer and...
Teacher arrested at school on drug, disorderly conduct charges, police say

Latest News

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, of Spain, looks at the bottom of his car after running over a...
Formula One off to rough Las Vegas start. Ferrari damaged, fans told to leave before practice ends at 4 a.m.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Reports: NFL investigation underway for why quarterback Joe Burrow’s injury was not listed pre-game
FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
Israel to allow ‘very minimal’ amounts of fuel into Gaza, national security adviser says
FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
IBM pulls ads from Elon Musk’s X after report says they appeared next to antisemitic posts