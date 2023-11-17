Who's Hiring?
Cooling Down for the Weekend

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Tanner Brammer
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Friday! Thanks to a weak cold front coming through overnight, we’ll see more of a northerly breeze today, which will keep daytime highs closer to average, building into the low to mid 60′s. Temperatures will stay steady in the 60′s through the weekend with each day featuring a good mix of sun and clouds. Another cold front will come through Sunday night, cooling things down again and bringing a slight chance of a few scattered showers for Sunday night and Monday.

