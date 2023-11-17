A Cooldown of Temperatures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Even though the second half of today will be sunnier than what we saw yesterday, highs will be noticeably cooler, only topping out in the low to mid 60′s. Temperatures will stay steady in the 60′s through the weekend with each day featuring a good mix of sun and clouds. Another cold front will come through Sunday night, cooling things down again and bringing a slight chance of a few scattered showers for Sunday night and Monday.

