Coffee Memorial Blood Center to host holiday themed blood drives starting Monday

Coffee Memorial Blood Center will host holiday themed drive starting this Monday.(CREDIT: Coffee Memorial Blood Center-- Facebook)
By Nick Ramirez
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center will host holiday themed drives starting this Monday.

From Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 22, donors can receive a Field’s pecan pie, chocolate bar, and a Grinch themed long sleeve shirt. One lucky donor will also find a golden ticket in a wrapper in their chocolate bar, which is redeemable for a $250 gift card.

“We are truly grateful to our donors who step up during these extremely difficult months for the blood supply,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. “The need for blood is constant, especially around the holidays. This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our selfless donors this Thanksgiving season.”

Tuesday will feature the Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza and take place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Coffee Memorial Blood Center, 7500 Wallace Blvd.

According to event organizers, donors will receive a Grinch long sleeve shirt, featuring the Grinch holding a blood drop, and one free movie pass to Cinergy.

Successful donors will receive a free gallon of milk from Plain’s Dairy, a Fields pecan pie, a free chocolate candy bar with a chance to win a golden ticket for a $250 Visa gift card and entry to win one of four $75 United Supermarkets gift cards.

From now through January 12, blood donors can also earn double Donor Store points by downloading the new Our Blood Institute app and scheduling and keeping their donation appointment.

“As we enter the holiday season, we encourage you to take just an hour out of your busy schedule to give the precious gift of life this holiday season,” said Dr. John Armitage.

Blood donations typically decrease during the holidays. Give the gift of life through a blood donation to help save local lives when it is needed most.

Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year, according to a press release.

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.

