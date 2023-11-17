Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Cinergy, Valero collecting food donations for Catholic Charities Holiday Food Baskets

Cinergy Entertainment and Valero Energy are collecting food donations for the Holiday Food...
Cinergy Entertainment and Valero Energy are collecting food donations for the Holiday Food Baskets distributed by Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle.(CREDIT: Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle--Website)
By Nick Ramirez
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cinergy Entertainment and Valero Energy are collecting food donations for the Holiday Food Baskets distributed by Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle.

Cinergy will be giving away free popcorn or a $10 game card for four cans of food donated through Sunday.

According to a press release, visitors can bring the food to Cinergy to get the free items and help feed community members. Food collection barrels can be found at Cinergy, 9201 Cinergy Sq.

Valero will also collect food items during the same time to feed those who may have to go without this holiday season.

The Holiday Food Basket campaign feeds nearly 700 families consisting of more than 900 people for each holiday meal.

For more information on where to donate to the Holiday Food Basket Program, visit the Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
DPS officials say a Clarendon man died and another person was injured in a crash near Goodnight...
DPS: Clarendon man killed, 1 injured in crash near Goodnight
The Panhandle is seeing triple digit temperatures this week and with that comes more...
Xcel Energy: Downtown power outage restored
Amarillo police needs your help looking for a man wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly...
Amarillo police looking for man wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge
Melissa Ann Neeley is accused of disorderly conduct, assault 3rd degree on a police officer and...
Teacher arrested at school on drug, disorderly conduct charges, police say

Latest News

Earlier this year, Dr. Walter Wendler, president of WT announced the textbook-free policy which...
WTAMU announcing new modifications to alleviate student costs through textbook-free policy
Stapp Production carolers will be performing Christmas carols for Toys for Tots Sight Before...
Stapp Production carolers to host Toys for Tots event this Saturday
The United Family and Mrs. Baird’s Bread announced the October winners for the 11th annual...
3 Amarillo area teachers honored as Teachers on the Rise winners for October
Coffee Memorial Blood Center will host holiday themed drive starting this Monday.
Coffee Memorial Blood Center to host holiday themed blood drives starting Monday