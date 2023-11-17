Cinergy, Valero collecting food donations for Catholic Charities Holiday Food Baskets

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cinergy Entertainment and Valero Energy are collecting food donations for the Holiday Food Baskets distributed by Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle.

Cinergy will be giving away free popcorn or a $10 game card for four cans of food donated through Sunday.

According to a press release, visitors can bring the food to Cinergy to get the free items and help feed community members. Food collection barrels can be found at Cinergy, 9201 Cinergy Sq.

Valero will also collect food items during the same time to feed those who may have to go without this holiday season.

The Holiday Food Basket campaign feeds nearly 700 families consisting of more than 900 people for each holiday meal.

For more information on where to donate to the Holiday Food Basket Program, visit the Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.