Changing it up

As you head into the weekend, a few things in the forecast are changing. For Saturday, expect highs climbing into the high 60°s with light southerly breezes and partly sunny skies. Going into Saturday night, a few showers, perhaps with a rumble of thunder or two are expected to push through in the evening, mainly focusing on the northern half of the area. These showers should move out by Sunday morning, but could linger. We’ll see warm conditions Sunday before a nighttime front pushes through for Monday. There we’ll see low-end rain chances, but breezy winds and chilly temperatures.

Looking forward to Thanksgiving, Thursday looks to be partly sunny with a high of 61° with no rain chances.

