Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amazon pulls several brands of eye drops after FDA warning

The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes,...
The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes, dust irritation and cataracts.(GoToVan / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is pulling seven brands of eye drops from its online marketplace after guidance from the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA informed the online seller the eyedrops are classified as “new drugs” and have not been approved yet.

The eye drops in question were marketed as treatments for conditions like pink eye, dry eyes, dust irritation and cataracts.

Just last month, the FDA also had major retailers remove some over-the-counter eyedrops from their shelves.

Those products were made in a facility where bacteria were found in the production areas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
Amarillo police needs your help looking for a man wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly...
Amarillo police looking for man wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge
The Panhandle is seeing triple digit temperatures this week and with that comes more...
Xcel Energy: Downtown power outage restored
DPS officials say a Clarendon man died and another person was injured in a crash near Goodnight...
DPS: Clarendon man killed, 1 injured in crash near Goodnight
Melissa Ann Neeley is accused of disorderly conduct, assault 3rd degree on a police officer and...
Teacher arrested at school on drug, disorderly conduct charges, police say

Latest News

101st Amarillo Police Academy recruits in last few weeks
101st Amarillo Police Department Academy recruits in last few weeks
FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
UN stops delivery of food and supplies to Gaza as communications blackout hinders aid coordination
A hawk crashes through a coffeehouse window in Providence, Rhode Island.
Hawk shatters window at coffee shop
President Joe Biden speaks while sitting next to other leaders during the Asia-Pacific Economic...
Biden signs temporary spending bill averting government shutdown, pushing budget fight into new year