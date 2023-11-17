Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Police: No threat found after call of possible barricaded suspect

The Amarillo Police Crisis Intervention Response Team (CIRT) has been sent to the area of...
The Amarillo Police Crisis Intervention Response Team (CIRT) has been sent to the area of Amarillo Boulevard and Evergreen Street on a possible barricaded suspect. (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Crisis Intervention Response Team (CIRT) responded to the area of Amarillo Boulevard and Evergreen Street on a possible barricaded suspect this afternoon.

Officials say the initial call stated that someone went into a business and had a gun. They also said this person was possibly holding people hostage.

According to Sgt. Carla Burr, the SWAT team, negotiators, bomb team and patrol officers all responded to the call.

When police arrived, people came out and said no one was in the business with a gun and no one was in danger.

Officials have not found a weapon and confirmed that no one was held against their will.

No one was hurt in this incident.

Law enforcement are currently working to determine who made the initial call.

The Amarillo Police Crisis Intervention Response Team (CIRT) has been sent to the area of...
The Amarillo Police Crisis Intervention Response Team (CIRT) has been sent to the area of Amarillo Boulevard and Evergreen Street on a possible barricaded suspect. (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from...
‘He was a fighter’: East Texas mother mourns loss of baby after finally returning home from treatment in Dallas
DPS officials say a Clarendon man died and another person was injured in a crash near Goodnight...
DPS: Clarendon man killed, 1 injured in crash near Goodnight
The Panhandle is seeing triple digit temperatures this week and with that comes more...
Xcel Energy: Downtown power outage restored
Amarillo police needs your help looking for a man wanted on an aggravated assault with a deadly...
Amarillo police looking for man wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge
Melissa Ann Neeley is accused of disorderly conduct, assault 3rd degree on a police officer and...
Teacher arrested at school on drug, disorderly conduct charges, police say

Latest News

Earlier this year, Dr. Walter Wendler, president of WT announced the textbook-free policy which...
WTAMU announcing new modifications to alleviate student costs through textbook-free policy
Stapp Production carolers will be performing Christmas carols for Toys for Tots Sight Before...
Stapp Production carolers to host Toys for Tots event this Saturday
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Josh Reynolds chats with us about last night's game with Whitesboro
SPORTS DRIVE: Coach Josh Reynolds chats with us about last night's game with Whitesboro
The United Family and Mrs. Baird’s Bread announced the October winners for the 11th annual...
3 Amarillo area teachers honored as Teachers on the Rise winners for October